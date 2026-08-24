2026 Contractor Safety Awards

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BIC Attends Photos

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2026 Contractor Safety Awards

2026 Contractor Safety Awards

Buddy Tucker and Race Dearbonne with Ohmstede Industrial Services, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, John Durkey with Industrial Safety Training Council and Nik Joe with BIC Alliance network at the ISTC & GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.

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Buddy Tucker with Ohmstede Industrial Services, Bobby Burt with Cheniere, Race Dearbonne with Ohmstede Industrial Services, Joseph Danna with Chenviere and Amanda Jordan Baxter with Ohmstede Industrial Services gather for a photo together at the ISTC & GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.

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Sherwin Wade with Total Industrial Services Specialties and John Worthy with Thorpe Specialty Services catch up at the ISTC & GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.

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Wes Roy with Industrial Speed Group, Baylee Tupper with Veriforce, Nik Joe and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance enjoy their time at the ISTC & GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.

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James Miertschin with Iris Inspection Services, Rachael Ryan with ExxonMobil, Ken Miertschin with Iris Inspection Services and Meghann Williams with ExxonMobil spend time together at the ISTC & GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.

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Marissa Myers with Health and Safety Council, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance and Nina LeBlanc with Health and Safety Council catch up at the ISTC & GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.

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Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliances takes a photo with Katie Celli with ISTC and GTBR.

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Shandi Conner with ABC Southeast, Jeremy Osteberger with BIC Alliance and Bobby Tupper with ISTC catch up at the ISTC & GTBR Contractor Safety Awards.

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