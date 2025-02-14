1 of 5
2025 Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Industry Advancement Expo and Luncheon
Shandi Conner of ABC Southeast Texas, Katie Celli of ISTC and GTBR, Amy Lovio of the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Melissa Wolkenhauer catch up at the 2025 Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Industry Advancement Expo and Luncheon.
Holly Agudelo of Firetrol Protection Systems, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Steven “Chadd” Crutchfield Firetrol Protection Systems at the 2025 Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Industry Advancement Expo and Luncheon.
Mickey Phelan, Ryan Warhola and Paddy Doyle all of Dragon Industrial Wrap welcome Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance to their booth at the 2025 Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Industry Advancement Expo and Luncheon.
Melissa Thompson of Nance International, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Karl Gansen of WT Rail connect at the 2025 Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Industry Advancement Expo and Luncheon.
Chelcie Barnett of Echo Group, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Melanie LaFleur of Admiral Field Services visit in the Echo Group booth at the 2025 Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Industry Advancement Expo and Luncheon.