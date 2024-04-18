2024 Women’s Leadership Luncheon

1 of 5
Brenda Hellyer, Chancellor of San Jacinto College is joined by Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting at Women in Alliance at LyondellBasell Center of Petrochemical Energy and Technology at San Jac.
Janis Burke, CEO of Harris County Houston Sports Authority and Hannah McNair of Houston Texans Foundation 2024 Women in Alliance speakers is joined by Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting.
Sara Bonvillian, Alyssa Hinte, Kristin Skendziel and Toni Rosario of the BIC Recruiting team at the Women in Alliance Leadership Luncheon at the LyondellBasell Center of Petrochemical Energy and Technology at San Jac
Toni Rosario of BIC Recruiting Scott McAlister of Coastal Ice and Water, Amanda Amos of Ward Vessel and Exchanger and Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting at the Women in Alliance Leadership Luncheon at the LyondellBasell Center of Petrochemical Energy and Technology at San Jac.
Leslie Ordonez with BrandSafway, Stephanie Bottos with Valero, Amanda Amos with Ward Vessel and Exchanger, Crystal Cedro with HASC, Laurie Tangedahl with Lamont Brands, Cassie Merwin with Depco Power Systems, Alanna Caffarel of Patriot Response Group, Kristin Baudains and Shallon Barboza of BIC Alliance at Women in Alliance Leadership Luncheon at the LyondellBasell Center of Petrochemical Energy and Technology at San Jac.