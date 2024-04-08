1 of 11
2024 IBR Golf Tournament
Daniel Adams, Jesse Castaneda and Corey Smith representing Axis Industries at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Kristan Meredith, Justin McCraven, Paige Whitton, Dora Stevens and Drew Ashcraft of Brock Group showing their hospitality at their hole sponsor at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Evelyn Reyes, Hailey McCoun and LeAnn Vahl of HASC showing what Safety Essentials is all about at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Jaime Ramos of Norrell, Christopher Clinton and David Sonnier of Ineos, Jacey Segura of Norrell, Whitney Strickland, Matt Parker and Matt Johnson of Tower Force having a great time at the IBR Golf Tournament.
John “Jack” Winston and Clay Eubanks for Deep South Crane and Rigging getting some quality time with Christopher Clinton of Ineos at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Xavier Molina, Nathan Flynn, Ken Sugawara, Derek Myers, Kimberly Meyer and Cesar Castillo of Vecta serving up good food and conversation at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Chris Coburn of Highpoint Insurance hanging out with Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance and Jamie Eubanks of Highpoint Insurance at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Jacob Markle and Joey Alvarado of Draeger providing a golf break with their cornhole setup at the IBR Golf Tournament.
International Cooling Tower serving up great food with Aaron Schumann, Hannah Waller, Taylor Lawson and Oscar Garcia at the IBR Golf Tournament
Jason Hawkins, Derek Orlando, Cheree Gregg, Christine Tarver, Alexandria Efferson, Celeste Reyes and Braden Comeaux of Conco came out in full force at the IBR Golf Tournament.
Lori Dominy of Hunter catching up with Stephen Hailey of BIC alliance and JoAnn Delao of Hunter at the IBR Golf Tournament.