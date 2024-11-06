1 of 10
2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum
Tracie Williams of Songwon International Americas, Perri Prevost of Primoris Services, Will Wilkins of Valero and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance at the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Marisela Ramirez of Economic Alliance and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance enjoy the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Tracie Williams of Songwon International Americas visit during the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Pedro Garcia of Port Houston, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Chad Burke of Economic Alliance catch up during the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Leslie Ordonez of BrandSafway, Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Jana Stafford of BIC Alliance catch up at the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Michael Stelmach of Carboline, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, Donald Fontenot of Aecon Industrial Construction Corp and Bailey Simpson of BIC Alliance at the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Dennis Winkler of Winkler Public Relations, Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting and Scott McEntyre of BKV Corporation at the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Connor Kaple of BIC Alliance, Chrissy Jacobson of Management Controls Inc, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance and Alyssa Hinte of BIC Recruiting at the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Stephen Hailey of BIC Alliance, Dennis Winkler of Winkler Public Relations, Scott McEntyre of BKV Corporation, Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance, Ted Grabowski of Texas Brine Company & Chairman – Texas Chemistry Council, Whitney Strickland of TF Companies and Matt Johnson of TF Companies at the 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum.
Pictured from left are presenters Aondover Ityokumbul with John Cockerill, moderator Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Tracie Williams with SONGWON, Will Wilkins with Valero, Alexander Griffiths with QYK Brands and Chad Burke with the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region during the annual 2024 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum held in Pasadena, Texas.