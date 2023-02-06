1 of 5
2023 ACIT ABC Joint Membership Luncheon
From left to right: John Padilla of TotalEnergies Cray Valley, Mark Bookmyer of LyondellBasell, Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, and Paul Perkins, II of Turner Industries attend the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas ABC Texas Gulf Coast Joint Membership Luncheon in Freeport, Texas.
2023 ACIT ABC Joint Membership Luncheon
Julian Villanueva, left, and Jerry Hebert, right, of Thorpe Specialty Services Corporation welcome Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance, middle, to the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas ABC Texas Gulf Coast Joint Membership Luncheon in Freeport, Texas.
2023 ACIT ABC Joint Membership Luncheon
From left to right: Sharon Carmouche of BASF Corporation, Paul Fritsch of ExxonMobil, Buddy Tucker of Ohmstede Industrial Services, and Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance attend the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas ABC Texas Gulf Coast Joint Membership Luncheon in Freeport, Texas.
2023 ACIT ABC Joint Membership Luncheon
Paul Fritsch of ExxonMobil
2023 ACIT ABC Joint Membership Luncheon
Dwayne Boudreaux of S & B