The 2023 ABC Pelican Board of Directors from their Installation Banquet, January, 2023.

Left to right back row: Scott Barringer of PALA-Interstate, Colin Percy of Patriot Construction, Josh Zumo of Cajun Industries, Scott McKnight of Cadence Insurance, Andrew Thompson of ISC, Josh Rounds of Performance Contractors, Bryan Knost of Wood, John Freeman of Brown & Root Industrial Services, Danny Campbell of Triad, Wes Mincin of Performance Contractors.

Left to right front row: Lance Glaser of Performance Contractors, Adam Landry of PALA-Interstate, Scott Callaway of Cajun Industries, John Cassagne of MMR Constructors, Michelle Hardy of Turner Industries, Ben Brown of Turner Industries, Ben Fromenthal of Great River Industries, Seth Lemoine of LEMOINE.

The Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors is one of 68 chapters of a national construction industry trade association representing more than 21,000 members. Founded on the Merit Shop Philosophy in 1980, ABC Pelican helps their members develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically, profitably and for the betterment of the communities in which they work.