1 of 4
Visiting at the 2021 ABC Pelican Chapter Crawfish Boil is Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, Angelle Jeansonne of SuperHeat, Haley Hammonds of American Covers, Kelli Caswell of Optimal Field Services and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance
2 of 4
Bengal Crane representatives Blaire Melancon, Doug Lowe, Ashley Baham and Chase Coupelwelcome guests to the ABC Pelican Chapter 2021 Crawfish Boil.
3 of 4
Rebecca Cronin of PSS Industrial Group, Brandi Chappetta of Air Liquide and Jeremey Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during the ABC Pelican Chapter 2021 Crawfish Boil.
4 of 4
Perri Prevost of BIC Alliance, Madeline Lato of Baker Gulf Coast Industrial and David Helveston of ABC Pelican Chapter network during the ABC Pelican Chapter 2021 Crawfish Boil.