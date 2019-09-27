2019 WEFTEC - Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition

BIC visits with ParkUSA, MELTRIC, MSA and more at the 2019 Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition (WEFTEC) in Chicago.

×

1 of 3

IMG_1092.JPG

Ted Burnham of Netzsch discusses Park’s service options with Aj Ursin and Nancy Sullins of Park USA.

×

2 of 3

IMG_1095.JPG

Ken Lawson and Aaron Mooney of Process Technology, Inc learn more about MSA’s offering from Sean Cusack of MSA.

×

3 of 3

IMG_1098.JPG

Keith Stofik and Kris Kamakian (far right) review Meltric’s product line with Jim Cichy of Paige Electric and Nichola Mori of AristonCavi

Tags

youtube linkedin instagram

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
BIC Magazine Enewsletters
Recruiting