2019 WEFTEC - Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition

BIC visits with ParkUSA, MELTRIC, MSA and more at the 2019 Water Environment Federation Technical Exhibition (WEFTEC) in Chicago.
Ted Burnham of Netzsch discusses Park’s service options with Aj Ursin and Nancy Sullins of Park USA.
Ken Lawson and Aaron Mooney of Process Technology, Inc learn more about MSA’s offering from Sean Cusack of MSA.
Keith Stofik and Kris Kamakian (far right) review Meltric’s product line with Jim Cichy of Paige Electric and Nichola Mori of AristonCavi