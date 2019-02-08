2019 SWICA (Southwest Insulation Contractors Association) Expo 2019 held at the Pasadena Convention Center

From left to right, Tom Derrah with the BIC Alliance, Adam Whitney, Jack Blundell and Abraham Sebastian with Rockwool and Obed Mendoza with PTF Insulation Fabricators.

From left to right, Clint Pettijohn and Sammy Crawford with Morgan Advanced Materials and Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance.

Kellie Donovan with Apache and Tom Derrah with the BIC Alliance.

On the left is Ken McGowen with M & M Insulation Sales and Matt Ball with Johns Mansville.

On the left is Chad Ronkartz with Petrin LLC and Howard Lavender with Dow.

From left, Chad McBride, Mick Clinger Jr., Rex Brinkmeyer and Kathy Crawford with General Insulation Company a visit with Michael Stelmach with Saulsbury Industries.

Greg Miller with the BIC Alliance spends time in the booth with Rocky Gonzalez and Greg Griffin with Brock.

