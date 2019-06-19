2019 Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum

BIC Alliance co-host's the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum on June 18th in Pasadena, TX.

BIC Alliance President, Thomas Brinsko with Shane McCarthy and Victor Vickery of McDermott Yvette Camel-Smith of Port Houston, Kent Malone of S&B Engineers and Constructors, Carl Newton of Wood, Kent Malone of S&B Engineers and Constructors and Economic Alliance President, Chad Burke.

Events Coordinator with EA Dana Ramirez, Marketing & Communications Coordinator with EA Marisela Contreras and Patti Bell, Workforce Development Manager and Program Manager, at Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. 

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC visits with Donna Ledoux, OilPatch NDT

Mark Evangelista, BIC Alliance, Ben Plouvier, Kimley Horn, and Tom Derrah, BIC Alliance 

BIC Alliance's Leslie Ordonez and Toni Rosario talk with Thomas Keim, Industrial Commissioning Consultants International at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum

Charles Kinsey, McDonough Elevators and Doug Sinitiere, Park Derochie

Doug Sinitiere, Park Derochie

Jake Cummins of Chevron, Javier "Bear" Estrada and Kelli Motley of Ohmstede visit with BIC Alliance's Jeremy Osterberger.

BIC Alliance's Leslie Ordonez and Amanda Wilkerson visit with Jhon Cuthbertson of Midwest Cooling Tower Services.

BIC Alliance President, Thomas Brinsko moderates a panel that includes Yvette Camel-Smith, Port Houston, Kent Malone, S&B Engineers and Constructors, Shane McCarthy and Victor Vickery, McDermott, Carl Newton, Wood

Helder Waiandt, Ovolifts, LLC.

BIC Alliance Founder Earl Heard visits with David Casas, Cherry Demolition at the Economic Alliance Industrial Procurement Forum

