National Safety Council Congress and Expo- Houston 2018

Proto Industrial Tools displays the company’s line of tools and its “Safety Obsessed” training programs at NSC with Alex Clark, Christiana Caldarola and Nick Filipone.
At NSC, Industrial Scientific’s team promotes gas detection products and services, including Phil Garrison, Ryan Thompson, Scott Hayzelden, Jason Wright, Liz Keblusek, Gregg Wagner
At NSC GlenGuard team members Rich Lippert, Caroline Yates, Patti Bates, Halley Smith and Jeff Michel promote the only inherent, solution-dyed AR/FR fabric on the market.
DuPont Sustainable Solutions’ John Serice, Scott Stafford, Felicia Dunn and Sarah Britt promote DuPont’s safety technologies and innovations, consulting services and learning solutions at NSC.
Damien Gullobez, Rubina Meunier and Peggy Kroesch of represent Bollé Safety premium protective eyewear at NSC.
At NSC, Tiara Johnson, Toni Richardson and Sheila Silva promote BCSP, which provides standards and verifies competency in professional safety practice and evaluates certificants for compliance with recertification requirements
NASCO’s Jill Edwards and Andrew Wirts welcome BIC’s Mark Hertzog to their NSC booth where they display their waterproof, breathable protective outerwear with arc resistant, flash fire resistant and high visibility options.
Malcom Smith of Linedrive, second from left, is welcomed to MSA’s NSC booth by John Pacilio, John Raimondi and Bob Strickland.
Johana Lay of Vopak speaks with Jeremy Osterberger of BIC about BIC’s services.
Matt Brooks of NASCO reviews their line with Mitzi Jump of Thermo Fisher Scientific.
From left to right, Peter Hachey of Blackline Safety, Brian Burre of CP Chemical, Erin Duddy of Blackline Safety, Sabil Breazeale of United Safety, Amanda Baxter of United Safety and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance network at the Blackline Safety Hospitality during NSC Congress and Expo 2018.
Melissa Slimp of Glove Guard discusses industrial safety products with Larry Parker, left, and Tony Morris of MetroPower to the Glove Guard booth and NSC Congress and Expo 2018.
Julio Cezar Oliveira of Bullard, center, welcomes Chris Minter and Jennifer Falline of Baker Hughes GE to the Bullard booth at NSC Congress and Expo 2018.
From left to right, Rachel Batten of the Houston Area Safety Council, Myles Lembke with IBEW 292, Carrie Atkins with Houston Area Safety Council and Isabelle Pena of Houston Area Safety Council visit during NSC Congress and Expo 2018.
Tom Derrah of BIC Alliance, left, welcomes Kevin Wilkerson of Lonza to the BIC Alliance booth at NSC Congress and Expo 2018.
Mark Hertzog of BIC Magazine visits with Stephen Durr and Marcey Ricucci at NSC to learn more about Air Systems International’s Breathing Air Transporter.