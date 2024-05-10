16th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil

16th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil

2024 BIC Boil sponsor photo.

The Power Storage Solutions booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Guests eating crawfish outside.

Crawfish ready to go at the BIC Boil.

The RAD Torque booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Stephen Hailey with the crew from HASC.

Boil guests at the ICT booth.

The ICT booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Tom Derrah, left, talking with guests that the BIC Boil.

Guests getting drinks at the 16th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.

The USA DeBusk booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Jeremy Osterberger, far right, with guests Jon Broussard of Diamond Refractory Services, Dannie Luckey and Blake Arbour of Sulzer.

Guests visit the RAD Torque booth during the BIC Boil.

Lamont Brands was the dessert sponsors at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Guests enjoying the outdoors during the 16th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.

The Republic Services booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Guests getting drinks at the 16th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.

The Reef Industries booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

The Redguard booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Guests having fun at the Wilco photo booth.

The U.S. Metals booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Guests enjoying the outdoors during the BIC Boil.

The Hancock Whitney booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

The LGH booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

The Contech booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

The Sunstate Equipment booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Pictured from left to Jim Griffin of San Jacinto College, Shan Martin of Chevron Phillips Chemical, Greg Lummus of Contech and Thomas Brinsko, BIC Alliance.

The BIC Recruiting team poses for a photo at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Swift International Services helped get our guests into the action by being the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil transportation sponsor.

Wilco was the photobooth sponsor at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Jonathan Myers of Valero visits with Chris Priddy at RegGuard’s table at BIC’s Crawfish Boil.

Guests pose for a photo at the Wilco Photobooth.

Thank you to our incredible BIC team for putting together such an amazing event.

Thomas Brinsko catches up with the representative of the Bridge over Troubled waters to see all the charitable donations our guests offered at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Coronet greets guests at their booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Firetrol's booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Brandsafway's booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

Topflight's booth at the 16th annual BIC Crawfish Boil.

