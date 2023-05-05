1 of 40
15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil
2023 BIC Boil sponsor photo.
The USA DeBusk team at the 15th Annual BIC Crawfish Boil.
Mark Hertzog of BIC Alliance visits Tyler Price of OneSolution at the OneSolution booth.
Let's get cray cookies for guests at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The Sherwin Williams team at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
BIC Alliance collected donations for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters, which assists women, children and men in crisis.
Thomas Brinsko of BIC Alliance celebrates the successful collection of non-perishable goods for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters.
The Hancock Whitney team at BIC Alliance's Crawfish Boil.
The Torque Tools Inc. team at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Guests chat and enjoy their crawfish at the 15th Annual BIC Crawfish Boil.
The OneSolution booth at the BIC Crawfish Boil.
Thomas Brinsko and Earl Heard of BIC Alliance give Pete Vrettakos of Conteras, center, a gift at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The Republic Services team at the BIC Crawfish Boil.
Guests enjoy their crawfish at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Thomas Brinkso, Mark Hertzog and Kelli Hefner welcome guests from the BIC Alliance booth at the BIC Crawfish Boil.
From left to right: Geoffrey Miller, Amiee Cobbs and Rick Mobley of International Cooling Tower, Juan Ybarra of Calpine and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance.
Packed house at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The United Rentals team at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The RedGuard team at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
From left to right: Javier Castro, ABS Group, John Stewart, Cooling Towers LLC, Shawn Daniel, Cooling Tower LLC, Shannon Vendt, ABS Group, Ben Marshall, Hargrove, Perri Prevost, BIC Alliance, Amanda Amos, BIC Alliance, Chad Amos, Trans-tech Logistics, David Goertemiller, Hunter.
Guests enjoy their crawfish at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance and Shalon Carnahan of USA DeBusk all smiles at the 2023 BIC Boil.
The Lamont Brands desert station at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Adam Taylor of Sparkling Clear, Courtney Kitchens of BIC Alliance and Danny Roznovsky of Sparkling Clear attend the 2023 BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The U.S. Metals team at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Guests line up to eat at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Crawfish coming out hot at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The LGH team at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Guests pick up their crawfish at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
BIC branded cigars at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The TNT team at the BIC Crawfish Boil.
The BrandSafway team at the BIC Crawfish Boil.
The International Cooling Tower team at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The Atec Steel booth at the BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Guests enjoy their crawfish at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
The TopFlight team at the BIC Crawfish Boil.
The BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil cigar sponsor, Optelos.
Amanda Amos of BIC Alliance, Victor Cantu, Rachel Keller of Envirocon Systems catch up at the 15th Annual BIC Alliance Crawfish Boil.
Tommy Balke of Basic Equipment and Melissa Wolkenhauer of BIC Alliance are all smiles at the BIC Boil.
Plant participation at the industry appreciation event was at record high levels for the BIC Crawfish boil this year. From left to right, Carlos Oracso of Chemours, Daniel Trevino of Covestro, Thomas Brinsko of BIC and Wallace Tappass of Enterprise Products.
BIC Alliance hosted its 15th Annual Industry Appreciation Crawfish Boil & Jambalaya Dinner in La Porte, Texas, with beautiful oceanfront views at Sylvan Beach Pavilion. Over 2000 lbs of crawfish were served at the event.