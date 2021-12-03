14th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show

×

TAM Services – providing multi-craft services including Tank Coating & Linings, surface prep and painting, scaffolding and thermal insulation networks with the Milstead Corp. at their booth at the 2021 NISTM conference and trade show. From Left to Right: Barbie Smith- Executive VP for TAM, Jake Salinas-Business Development for TAM, Mike Jones- Milstead Corp and Skip Downham- Milstead Corp.