14th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show

The VERSA Integrity Team is ready to discuss their Inspection and Reliability Services at the 2021 NISTM show.From Left to Right: Eva Stanford, James Aldridge and Bianca Travis.
ATEC Steel welcomes Linde Services to their booth to talk Tank Solutions. From Left to Right: Rick Clifton- ATEC Steel, Doulas Wilson-Linde Services, and Matt Morey ATEC Steel.
Dehumidification Technologies (DH Tech) Brian Battle, left, Jim DeMartini of NISTM, center, and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during the NISTM Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in The Woodlands, Tx.
Carl Bracken of SafeCut, Rickie Claussen of Qi2 and Brent Klauss of BIC Alliance visit during the NISTM Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in The Woodlands, TX.
BBB Tank Services welcomes BIC Magazine to their booth at NISTM. BBB Tank offers repairs, inspection, and tank maintenance. From Left to Right: Gary Wiggins -BBB Tank , Isabel Alvarado- BBB Tank, Brent Klauss-BIC Magazine, Brian Hodges- BBB Tank, Jeff Harvick – BBB Tank and Jonathon Wells – BBB Tank.
From left to right, Joshua Smith of Intrepid, Kristan Meredith of Brock, Shaun Ford of Brock and Jeremy Osterberger of BIC Alliance visit during the NISTM Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in The Woodlands, Tx.
TAM Services – providing multi-craft services including Tank Coating & Linings, surface prep and painting, scaffolding and thermal insulation networks with the Milstead Corp. at their booth at the 2021 NISTM conference and trade show. From Left to Right: Barbie Smith- Executive VP for TAM, Jake Salinas-Business Development for TAM, Mike Jones- Milstead Corp and Skip Downham- Milstead Corp.
The Vecta Environmental Team, Trent Sousa (left) and Jo Gosselin (Right) are ready to talk Industrial Tank Cleaning and Hydro Blasting services at their NISTM booth.
BIC Magazine networks with ExxonMobil and Vizion Crane at the BIC Alliance booth at the NISTM show. From Left to Right: Leon Oloya- ExxonMobil, Tom Derrah- BIC Magazine, Saida Khan-CFO of Vizion Crane, Joseph Vigier-Operations Manager ,Vizion Crane.
Matt Morey and Rick Clifton (far right) of Atec Steel, talk of show success with Jeremy Osterberger (center) of BIC.
Laurie Tangedahl of BIC welcomes Wesley Dean of J.C. Cannistraro to BIC’s booth.
Connie Thompson and Monica Shelton of Shelton Services enjoy a light moment in the booth.
Carl Bracken of Mass Technology and Connie Thompson of Shelton Services catch up in Mass Technologies booth.
Will Clark and Beryl Billiot of ISO Services network with Eva Stanford and James Aldridge of Versa Integrity Group.