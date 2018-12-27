BIC Media Solutions moving forward with TV series, updated book

BIC Media Solutions is moving along with two new TV series and updating one of its most popular books. “The Power of Networking” is a TV series that shares anecdotes, experiences and wisdom from entrepreneurs, business owners, motivational speakers, executives, media producers and more. It is currently in production and seeking interviewees — leaders and motivational speakers who would like to share their stories.

“When we launched BIC Alliance — BIC Media’s parent company — in 1983, our primary mission was to connect individuals for mutual benefit,” said Earl Heard, founder and CEO of BIC Media Solutions. “This mission still holds true today. I believe networking goes beyond the workplace and should be a part of everything we do in our lives. I like to think of networking as ‘getting together to get ahead,’ and it can be accomplished anytime and anywhere.”

Provicom, a state-of-the-art video production company based in Houston, is partnering with BIC Media to produce “The Power of Networking.”

BIC Media Solutions is also launching “Champions of Christian Networking.” This new TV series will feature insights and pearls of wisdom from dozens of powerful and engaging Christian leaders. These “super-connectors” will offer tips and tools on how to truly connect with others in one’s spiritual, personal, professional and community lives to ultimately spread the word of God and to help one another. Individuals, families, churches, schools and organizations will be able to use this program as an important learning tool. “Champions of Christian Networking” will feature interviews with celebrities including Kevin Sorbo (actor) and Samantha Sorbo (talk show host), Jarred Coates (producer of “God’s Not Dead”), Isaac Hernandez (executive of Parables TV), Jamie Grace (Grammy-nominated musician) and many more.

“Champions of Christian Networking” is being co-produced by Baltimore-based DBM Films and directed by Doug Maddox.

It will air on Christian broadcasting networks and platforms across the country, including Upliftv and Parables TV.

BIC Media is currently seeking nominations for individuals to be featured in both series. “The Power of Networking” and “Champions of Christian Networking” are the newest additions to BIC Media Solutions’ ever-expanding library of “Media That Matters” books, films and television shows.

Speaking of “Media That Matters,” BIC Media Solutions is re-releasing and revising “It’s What We Do Together That Counts: The BIC Alliance Story,” in celebration of BIC Alliance’s 35th anniversary. LaunchPad Writing + Research’s Ted Moon will co-author the book with Heard.

“After our successful collaboration on ‘The Journey,’ I jumped at the chance to work with Earl and the BIC Alliance team again,” Moon said. “I look forward to helping Earl update ‘It’s What We Do Together That Counts’ with new insights from industry leaders on the power of making connections, which is one of the most important personal and business skills any of us can learn.”

Heard and Moon will also tell the ongoing story of BIC Alliance and its strategic entities: BIC Magazine, BIC Recruiting, IVS Investment Banking and BIC Media Solutions. Heard will use “It’s What We Do Together That Counts” to continue to draw upon his life and business experiences. A main theme from the updated book will be that any form of adversity can be overcome through hard work, perseverance and kindness to others.

Heroes Recognition Cruise

Sailing Angels Founder Dave McCade, right, thanks the Cajun Navy for being a part of the Heroes Recognition Cruise, which Sailing Angels and BIC Media Solutions helped organized for Veterans Day weekend.

In honor of Veterans Day, BIC Media Solutions and the Sailing Angels Foundation held a Heroes Recognition Cruise in Kemah, Texas, to celebrate and remember veterans, first responders and wounded warriors. More than 250 people and 25 boats attended the cruise. The Sailing Angels Foundation is a charitable organization composed of experienced volunteer sailors based in the Greater Houston area. The Sailing Angels Foundation introduces sailing, in the form of recreational therapy and education, to children with physical and developmental disabilities. BIC Media Solutions and the Sailing Angels want to thank all those who helped make the inaugural Heroes Recognition Cruise possible.

For more information about BIC Media Solutions’ events, books or TV series, contact Earl Heard at earl heard@bicalliance.com or call (281) 538-9996.

