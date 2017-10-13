Trending industry news: This week's most read articles

A recap for those that missed our top headlines for the week of October 9 - 13, 2017.

1. Vitol boss sees oil industry shrinking

Vitol CEO Ian Taylor shares industry concerns - oil demand peaking, attracting young talent, low oil prices and foreign pipelines.

2. Turner helps DOW complete 'Crack More Ethane' project

The 'CME' was a landmark capacity expansion, coupled with a maintenance turnaround - the largest and most complex of its kind at DOW.

3. Contanda secures land on the Houston Ship Channel

Contanda is on track to doubling its terminal storage capability over the next five years and expanding into the bulk petrochemical and hydrocarbon markets.

4. Fluor awarded contract for propylene oxide and tertiary butyl alcohol plant

Fluor awarded contract for LyondellBasell plant project - the single-largest capital investment in the company's history with an expectation of creating up to 2,500 jobs at the peak of construction.

5. High maintenance: Off the ground and at your (mechanical) service

Utilizing rope access technicians may be more effective than scaffolding on most hard-to-reach and confined assets, such as those in refineries and other industrial plants.