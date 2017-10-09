Turner helps Dow complete ‘Crack More Ethane’ project

Turner Industries recently helped The Dow Chemical Company complete its "Crack More Ethane" (CME) expansion and turnaround in Plaquemine, Louisiana.

The CME project was a landmark capacity expansion, coupled with a large maintenance turnaround in the same process area, and completed in November 2016. This was the largest and most complex endeavor of its kind at Dow.

"Turner was tasked to build a complex expansion of a hydrocarbons unit," said Charles O'Connor, Dow project manager. "Turner met the challenge and, with unfailing resolve, built for Dow a healthy future in Louisiana and in the global hydrocarbons businesses -- s afety first and pounds second! Turner proved the road to pounds can be walked safely and retain excellent first quality."

Because of this work, Turner was honored with an Excellence in Safety Award and a Best Project Award (energy/industrial category) by Engineering News-Record (ENR) Texas and Louisiana.

Celebrating a successful project are, from left, Turner Executive Vice President Stephen Toups, Dow Program Director Charles O'Connor, Turner Chairman and CEO Roland Toups and Turner Operations Manager Rodney Landry.

For more information, visit www.Turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.

