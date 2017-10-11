Contanda secures land on the Houston Ship Channel

Contanda Terminals LLC, a provider of bulk liquid storage and logistics services in North America, today announced a multi-year commercial agreement with the Port of Houston Authority for 339 acres of prime deep-water access property located on the Houston Ship Channel.

The land acquisition enables Contanda to continue to develop its key strategic business objective of doubling its terminal storage capability over the next five years, and expanding into the bulk petrochemical and hydrocarbon markets. This will further strengthen the company’s presence along the U.S. Gulf Coast where project investments have surged since 2014 and Contanda already operates three other bulk terminals.

“This agreement with the Port of Houston Authority solidifies our long-term commitment to grow with the Port of Houston and the Houston Ship Channel,” said G.R. (“Jerry”) Cardillo, President and CEO of Contanda. “With this project, Contanda has the opportunity to make significant strides in achieving our corporate goals while firmly establishing our position as a leading storage provider in the growing petrochemical and hydrocarbon markets. We firmly believe in the Port of Houston, its capabilities and the opportunities it presents to our customers and shareholders. We look forward to further developing one of the largest ports in the world.”

“Liquid bulk storage facilities are in high demand along the Houston Ship Channel and this agreement enables Port Houston to support this vital industry sector,” said Port Chairman Janiece Longoria. “This positive development fits in well within our strategic growth plan objective to grow and diversify our business base. In addition, this partnership with Contanda helps us optimize and leverage our real estate assets, while helping the company meet its own strategic objectives.”

Contanda’s state-of-the-art automated terminal facility will be built in phases to provide customers access to onsite processing, multiple ship and barge docks, and convenient tank truck and railcar accessibility. The facility is centrally located for numerous pipeline connections providing support storage services for a variety of commodities including petrochemical, clean petroleum products, various blend stocks, ethanol, crude oil, and refinery intermediates and other bulk commodities.

Houston-based Contanda currently operates three storage terminals in the Houston area and 13 other bulk terminals across North America.