BIC mingles at the TCC-ACIT EHS Show

Houston Area Safety Council's Matt Williams and Rachel Batten welcome John Buchanan of Houston Business Roundtable to their booth at the TCC-ACIT EHS Show.

Jeremy Osterberger (center) of BIC stops by the DISA booth to chat with DISA's Edward Cavazos and Donnie Martinez.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC says hello to Greg Schulze. statewide apprentice coordinator at Texas Iron Workers Apprenticeship Training Program.

Industrial Safety Training Council and EBI discuss the EHS show with guest speaker Stacy Byrd- Business Health Partners. From left to right: Cory Kirk of EBI, George Perrett of ISTC, Stacy Byrd of Business Health Partners and Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine.

Laurie Tangedahl of BIC Magazine welcomes Chevron Phillips' Andrea Guerrero and Sheri Marroquin to the BIC booth at the TCC-ACIT EHS Show.

Thomas Brinsko, president of BIC Magazine welcomes Erin Hance of Kuraray America to BIC’s booth.

Jim Griffin of SanJacinto College visits with Thomas Brinsko at the TCC-ACIT-EHS Show.

