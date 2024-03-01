Together we grow

A skilled craft professional with Apache Industrial uses a tablet to collect data from the field. This type of efficient and technology-driven data collection is used to provide real-time updates and information for ongoing projects.

Apache Industrial offers a suite of prevention and maintenence services that optimize operating performance and asset longevity.

The ability to grow together is a powerful and positive sentiment that reflects the idea of collective growth and collaboration within any organization.

It emphasizes the importance of working together, supporting one another and fostering an environment where everyone can thrive. It embodies a sense of unity, shared goals and mutual support.

In the ever-evolving landscape of business, Apache Industrial has emerged not only as a market leader but as a testament to the power of adaptation and operational prowess — made possible by an interconnected team of its administration and employees. The journey of Apache has traversed more than three decades and is a fascinating exploration of evolution in action. From its humble beginnings to its current standing as an industry titan, the company's trajectory is marked by a relentless pursuit of growth and innovation.

"Since joining Apache in late 2021, we have focused on removing silos, collaborating and driving technology across the business to deliver exceptional services to our clients as one Apache team. We have seen great successes over the last two years as a result. In 2024, we are excited to further this approach and continue to grow together as an even stronger force in the industry," said Apache CEO Stephen Hillier.

With the help of its skilled workforce, Apache Industrial has set in motion the blueprint for its success and longevity, creating the "Apache Difference."

Get acquainted with us

Apache announced Stewart Records' appointment to COO in late 2023. Since joining Apache, he has served in various operational leadership roles and has seen the incredible impact that its high-performing teams have on their clients and the communities in which they work, he said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to bring that experience to the broader Apache business as we focus on growing our entire team to better serve our customers and the industry."

According to Ivan Dominguez, director of talent acquisition and HR operations with Apache Industrial, "Apache is a grassroots organization started, grown and operated by the most experienced and educated people in our business. Our leadership is made of men and women from our trades, from our CEO to the newest helper on any number of our sites, our people are better trained and better led. Our business is people, and our people are our business," he said.

Apache Industrial's mission is to stay committed to safety, delivering value to its customers, industry innovation and, most importantly, reimagining the future of the industry. Its skilled craft workers and industry professionals are spread out across the Gulf Coast, spanning 10 locations, including five blast yards and involving 3,500 craft professionals. The Houston facility is one of the largest, most advanced craft-training centers in the U.S. with capabilities for coating, fireproofing and thermal-spray aluminum.

"We are a leading soft-craft provider that grew from $25 million to nearly $1 billion in 12 years," said Craig Coverdale, director of asset management with Apache Industrial. "Driven, type-A personalities with heavy focus and pride. Proud of being focused. Scrappy. Evolving into a more professional brand," he added.

Complete and effective industrial services

Apache Industrial has made a commitment to providing solutions that cover a wide spectrum of requirements in the industrial sector. Apache provides a comprehensive range of industrial services to meet the diverse needs of today's market, successfully managing multicraft projects, including maintenance programs, capital projects and turnarounds.

Scaffolding. The Apache team designs, installs and dismantles scaffolding for any type of application, utilizing both pin-lock and cup-lock type scaffolding systems. In addition to labor, Apache maintains an impressive scaffold rental department, dispatching equipment nationwide. Apache's scaffold storage yards are strategically located to service the scaffolding needs of customers in North America.

Insulation. Within this division, Apache is well-equipped to handle a range of projects, from addressing asbestos concerns to implementing corrosion-prevention measures, all while emphasizing customer-specific solutions and potential cost savings. Apache has a system approach to CUI, incorporating skilled and knowledgeable craft to executing maintenance, capital and turnaround projects safely and efficiently. This is accentuated by incorporating quality inspection teams that follow fully developed inspection plans.

A shop facility specializing in insulation panels for tanks and removable insulation blankets is centrally located in the Houston area.

Coatings and linings. Apache has extensive coatings and lining expertise in both shop and field projects. The Apache North Lake Houston shop is conveniently situated in the heart of Houston and is fully capable of handling more than 2,500 loads annually. Projects include fabricated pipe spools, straight-run pipe, tank plates, structural steel, modules, pressure vessels and more. Abrasive blasting incorporates a reclaimable steel grit blast booth, an automated wheel blast machine, as well as conventional blasting to accommodate different steel types and configurations. All Apache shops are supported by a quality inspection team which is experienced and holds Association for Materials Protection and Performance coatings inspector program credentials.

Apache's field coatings and linings team has tremendous expertise throughout the organization. High proficiency in complex lining systems, capital projects, thermal spray applications, insulative coatings, concrete coatings and plural component applications, which include midstream pipeline and facility projects, are all incorporated into its broad spectrum of industries served.

Fireproofing. Apache performs fireproofing at the highest level of service in the industry. Projects are approached with solutions that are customized to meet the specific needs of its customers. The Apache solution to each project includes quality, safety and productivity performed by experienced fireproofing applicators with tested leadership. Apache is a certified applicator of virtually all intumescent epoxy passive fire protection coating systems as well as several lightweight cementitious systems.

Refractory. Apache provides a single point of contact for refractory projects in system design support, cause of failure investigation, preplanning, project execution and QA/QC. Its fleet of equipment is the newest and highest rated in the industry, including its use of Allentown gunite rigs, regarded as the best in the industry. Projects are carefully planned by SMEs, project managers and quality assurance and safety teams to ensure that all work conducted meets customer specifications and API standards. Refractory projects include maintenance and turnaround experience with the ability to support projects with shop installations. Using computerized anchoring systems, Apache assures the client of a quality installation with each weld. Refractory applications include hand pack, ramming, gunite and block installations, with a specialty in heater/furnace and coker projects.

Thermal insulation transition from a traditional pipe cover application to a reliable and sustainable thin layer system.

Plural component tank lining installation on interior of a floating roof ground storage tank.

Abatement. Lead abatement experts are certified and trained to complete any size abatement project, including lead, asbestos and mold containment abatement, using state-of-the-art methodologies such as mechanical, chemical, vacuum, wet and abrasive blasting. Apache's highly skilled and knowledgeable asbestos abatement teams are capable of working in multiple states using inhouse expertise to design and manage abatement plans for industrial projects. Lead abatement is approached through the involvement of Apache's HSE lead abatement procedures, with experienced and trained operations teams producing a plan that is safe for people and the environment.

Forming and shoring. Apache's construction support services were designed to assist and enhance its engineered solutions to accelerate customer projects. With the use of Apache's patented Allform technology, the company is making innovative concrete construction that is more efficient and safer. The Allform forming system has been designed and proven to increase labor efficiency by using fewer pieces. Lighter materials provide a means for safer handling of pieces. This system approach allows for less complex designs. A full-service engineering staff design and produce detailed drawings enhancing the Apache experience.

Digital services. With a commitment to leading the industry in digitization and technology, Apache provides a comprehensive suite of digital services to complement its product offerings. Services include a digital project management system; scanning, design and modeling 3D digital services. The breadth of its capabilities, combined with its industry-leading experience and expertise ensures the quality, efficiency and safety of every project.

Award-winning service

In November 2023, Apache Industrial was recognized by ABC Greater Houston for the execution of construction activities on the LyondellBasell (LYB) Propylene Oxide Tertiary Butyl Alcohol (PO/TBA) unit at LYB Channelview in Houston. The award was a testament to Apache's passion for building a better future while partnering with its clients.

Considered to be the world's largest facility of its kind at 140 acres, Apache has supported the PO/TBA unit since December 2021, providing scaffolding, coatings, linings, fireproofing and insulation. With a peak headcount of 1,400 employees, the company achieved over 2.5 million hours without an OSHA-recordable injury through the life of the project and executed the following:

Erecting and demobilizing over 10,000 tons of scaffolding

Applying 400,000 linear feet of coatings on piping and 150,000 equipment coatings

Installing 115,000 linear feet of insulation (including 75,000 square feet of equipment insulation)

Completing fireproofing activities throughout the unit

VetNet: A supportive network for veteran employees

The transition from military service to civilian life can be a challenging journey for veterans. Veterans possess a wealth of skills and qualities that are highly sought after in the corporate world. Their discipline, leadership abilities, teamwork, adaptability and problem-solving skills are often the result of rigorous military training. Recognizing this, Apache Industrial actively recruits and hires veterans, understanding the immense potential they bring to the organization.

Apache is investing in veteran employees and creating a strong network, going above and beyond to facilitate their professional growth and to integrate them into the company. Made possible through Apache's internal veterans' employee resource group (ERG), VetNet, the company recognizes the unique skills and qualities that veterans bring to the workforce, offering them specialized training and mentorship, engagement via community outreach initiatives and promotion through career advancement.

This ERG serves as a platform for veterans to connect, share their experiences and offer support to one another. It also helps identify and address specific challenges veterans may face in the workplace, ensuring their voices are heard and needs are met. Apache's investment in veteran employees and the creation of a dedicated network for veterans within the company exemplify its commitment to supporting those who have served their country.

In doing so, Apache Industrial not only benefits from the talents of its veteran employees but also contributes to the broader goal of ensuring a smooth and successful transition from military service to civilian careers.

Adherence to safety

Apache adheres to industry safety standards and safety protocols and offers its employees training programs and opportunities for certifications, demonstrating its dedication to maintaining a safe working environment.

Sheena Davis, Apache's director of total rewards and HR information system said, "We are fostering a proactive safety culture where everyone is accountable and empowered to act. The safety of our people, as well as our customers and surrounding communities, is our most important priority."

From a safety standpoint, everything Apache does has to be focused on the hard-working men and women who do their utmost to represent the best interest of the Apache enterprise on a daily basis. At its core, Apache's safety management system is not just about compliance. It is about finding the best available options that meet obligations to the customer and the regulatory agencies that govern operations — without sending the team out with an overly complicated plan that has opportunities for failure. Apache Industrial has had the opportunity to work in some of the most complex environments imaginable, and as an organization it is committed to executing that work in a safe, healthy and environmentally conscious way.

New website launch

By the summer of 2024, the new Apache Industrial website will launch, featuring up-to-date news, events and a revamped career portal for visitors to learn how to build their future with Apache. The rebranded site will provide easier access to connect customers to company experts and/or to request a quote for services. It will also provide further information on industry leading services and detail how Apache is approaching digitization and leveraging technology.

"We strive to be a different company, growing the business, looking for new ways to get the job done more efficiently and safely," said Delin Manuel, executive VP of business development with Apache Industrial. "Endless innovation. Future-focused. Evolution-focused."

Apache stands as a visionary force, shaping the future of the industry. By consistently exceeding client expectations, Apache is not merely a participant but a leader in creating a future where excellence is the norm. As the industry evolves, Apache is at the forefront, charting a course toward a new era where diversity of services and comprehensive solutions define its success. And at Apache, through all of these things — together we grow.

For more information, visit apacheip.com.