Unleash innovation to deliver world class capital projects

What more can be done to improve safety, productivity, work force development and application of digital technology and be more efficient in the downstream capital projects industry?
Key talking points include:
- SAFETY: What is your view of our current construction safety performance and what have you done to improve safety performance at a construction site?
- PRODUCTIVTY: What are doing to improve productivity on your projects
- WORKFORCES: Let us move on to work force development? What is your view on current state of skilled crafts person availability and challenges ahead this poses for mega project sustainability?
- FUTURE SUCCESS: Where do we go from here? Downstream 2019 will allow a record number of owner operators and contractors to gain the insights and connections they need to optimize projects in the short-term, but looking ahead, where does the panel believe the next wins will appear?
Speakers:
- Walter Pinto (Moderator) formerly LyondellBasell, PennPetChem
- Joe Dorsch, Project Director, LyondellBasell
- Charlie Cappello, Principal Vice President & Petrochemical Operations Manager, Bechtel
- Thomas Grell, President Downstream, Wood
- Lance Medlin, Chief Projects Officer, Meridian Energy Group
