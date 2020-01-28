How to start your worker safety journey in the industry 4.0

March 4 | 10 a.m.

As Safety professionals, our number one goal is workers and worksites safety. Although many improvements in worker safety have been accomplished in the past years, there is still room for improvement.

According to the International Labour Organization, 2.78 million workers die from occupational accidents and work-related diseases every year.

As we transition through Industry 4.0, technology will help us optimize operations quickly and there is a great opportunity to effectively increase worker safety. Today, thanks to the advances in digital data capture and recording by sensors and devices, information is available in abundance and if used correctly, can bring many improvements in safety.

Though, with the vast amount of data on hand, the challenge lies in analyzing the data and translate that into tangible learnings and improved safety outcomes.

Safety in the industry 4.0 can be an overwhelming journey. But we from MSA and Safety io are here to join you on that journey and guide your steps in the worker safety for Industry 4.0.

During this webinar you will:

See how worker safety is being impacted in the fourth industrial revolution and how digitalization can greatly impact your company’s health and safety results and streamline your daily process and activities.

Gain an understanding of the first steps to bring your safety program into industry 4.0 and will understand why your gas detection program is a great way to start your journey into digitalization.

You will gain a deeper understanding of using digitally connected workers, devices, and remote monitoring to lessen many risks and introduce a safety program that produces a safer work environment.

This webinar is the first step to understanding and navigating these concepts.

Speakers

Matt DeLorenzo, Business Director, Safety io

Matt has spent over 10 years collaborating with industrial and fire service personnel around the world, first as an MSA new product development team member and then as the business director of Safety io, an MSA software service subsidiary.

His primary goal at Safety io is to identify and deliver services that help safety managers improve safety outcomes.

Tim Speicher, Data Strategy Manager, Safety io

Tim Speicher is responsible for driving the overall data strategy for Safety io which includes identifying and understanding the data to bring more value to our customers.

He has more than 20 years of experience providing technology solutions to customers in various positions in the industry before joining Safety io.