How Advanced Work Packaging drives project certainty by focusing on the end goal

Major CAPEX oil and gas projects are inherently complex. With that complexity has historically come a very high degree of project risk and uncertainty that impacts both owner organizations and EPC contractors alike.

In recent years, incremental improvements to the project forecasting process such as risk analysis and contingency management have helped, yet the underlying planning philosophy of “begin with a fixed start date and figure out where we land in terms of project completion” hasn’t fundamentally changed. With the growing adoption of what is called Advanced Work Packing (AWP), the approach to both CAPEX and field execution planning is getting a much-needed revamp.

Firstly, AWP drives a project to plan backward from an agreed-upon end goal such as First Oil or First Production. By establishing a defined set of sequential execution milestones modeled through what is known as the Path of Construction, the project can focus on ensuring execution is constraint-free by aligning materials, resources, design, and engineering. To help proactively manage this process, the consolidation and visualization of these driving entities through multi-dimensional modeling enable an organization to optimize planning and ultimately execute with a much higher degree of certainty.

Secondly, AWP ties together long-range CAPEX planning with short-term daily field execution planning. For the first time, foremen in the field can manage their crew’s daily plans knowing they’re in alignment with the bigger-picture project objectives and execute knowing that the required materials and personnel are available at the right time and in the right place.

This webinar walks the audience through the AWP process from pre-planning and planning, through execution to closeout. In addition, it introduces some innovative concepts including AI and machine learning that are helping make AWP even more effective.

Dr. Dan Patterson, Chief Design Officer, InEight

Dr. Dan Patterson is Chief Design Officer with InEight. In this role, he focuses on expanding upon his vision of creating next generation planning and scheduling software solutions for the construction industry.

Dan is a certified Project Management Professional (PMP) by the Project Management Institute (PMI).

