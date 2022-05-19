Worley awarded new Gulf of Mexico EP services contract

Worley announced today that it has been awarded a three-year engineering and procurement (EP) services contract by Shell Offshore Inc. (Shell) to support five of its assets in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM), USA.

This contract will support Shell’s transition to a digitised and more efficient project delivery model for the maintenance of offshore assets as part of Shell’s work to continue to lower the carbon intensity of its GOM portfolio, already among the lowest in the world. This contract also allows for the future support of the Shell Whale deep-water development in the Gulf of Mexico

Under this new contract, Worley will provide professional services in digital enablement, engineering, procurement and support fabrication and construction. The services will be executed by Worley’s offices in Metairie, Louisiana; Houston, Texas and with our engineering teams in India.

“Having worked with Shell for over 30 years, we are pleased to provide these professional services to support Shell on its low carbon journey and support its assets in the Gulf of Mexico,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.