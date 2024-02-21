Warthog sewer nozzles by StoneAge becomes official distributor of Duebre Static Nozzles for North America

Warthog is thrilled to announce its partnership with Germany based Duebre, as the exclusive distributor of Duebre static nozzles for North America.

This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, combining Warthog's commitment to quality and innovation with Duebre's cutting-edge static nozzle technology. As a result of this partnership, customers in North America can now access Duebre through Warthog, a trusted name in the industry known for its exceptional products and customer service. With this distribution agreement, Warthog aims to meet the growing demand for high-performance static nozzles in the North American market.

"We are excited to be the official distributor of Duebre static nozzles for North America," said Jason Flemming, Global Sr. Sales Manager at Warthog. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to offering top-tier products to our customers. Duebre's static nozzles are a perfect addition to our product portfolio, providing cutting-edge solutions for various industries."