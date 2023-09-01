USA Industries’ new Louisiana location

USA Industries, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of industry leading products used in refineries, chemical, petrochemical and other process manufacturing plants is expanding its base and opening a new product and sales warehouse in Prairieville, La.

The 10,000 square foot building offers customers a full line of its piping isolation and testing products including paddle, spectacle and spacer blinds, blind flanges, the patented EZ Lock Blind Rack® and USA Industries exclusive GripSafe®ST line of pipe plugs. The company’s heat exchanger tube plugs, including its Snap It® Jr. & Sr. PCC-2 compliant engineered tube plugs, shoulder plugs and EZ Torque® shoulder plug gaskets, are also available.

For more information, visit usaindustries.com.