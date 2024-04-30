United Rentals selected for Newsweek’s Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 list

United Rentals, Inc. announced its selection for Newsweek's list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 for the third year in a row.

This recognition, presented by Newsweek and Statista, Inc., the world's leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, underscores an unwavering commitment to trust and transparency in United Rentals' culture and business.

The Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2024 were chosen through an evaluation of three key pillars of trust: customer, investor, and employee trust. The process included market definition, where U.S.-headquartered companies with revenue over $500 million were taken into account; a survey, where 25,000 U.S. residents rated companies on all three trust touch points; and social listening, which analyzed the company's reputation in various internet media segments.

“Trust is the cornerstone of our relationships with our employees, customers and communities. Being named one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies is a testament to our team and our commitment to ethical, responsible governance and conduct across our business,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “Our team is guided by our company values and we prioritize our customers, communities, and people in all our operations. We Work United® to earn and to keep our stakeholders' trust."

To learn more about United Rentals and career opportunities, visit Careers.UnitedRentals.com.