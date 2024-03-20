United Rentals recognized by Forbes as one of America’s best large employers

United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, announced it has been recognized as one of America’s Best Employers 2024.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Best Employers have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 170,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The final score is based on two types of evaluations:

Personal - Given by employees themselves, also known as direct evaluations; and

Public - Given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry, also known as indirect evaluations, with a much higher weighting for personal evaluations.

“Recognition as a Top Employer reflects our unwavering commitment to our team and their growth and development,” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “We strive to create a safe, unified, and empowered culture where our employees can be their best in support of our customers, our communities, and each other. This Work United™ ethos is our foundation as we build a better future together.”

United Rentals has received numerous workplace awards this year. In addition to being one of America’s Best Employers, the company has also been recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity.

United Rentals is dedicated to hiring and retaining exceptional talent at every level. The company offers comprehensive training programs, employee resource groups, competitive benefits and compensation and an unparalleled culture. With open positions available, interested candidates are encouraged to explore opportunities on the United Rentals Careers website.