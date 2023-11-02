United Rentals named to the Forbes America’s Best Employers for Women 2023 list

United Rentals, Inc., the world’s largest equipment rental company, announced it was selected to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers for Women 2023.

Forbes’ sixth annual list of America’s Best Employers for Women was created in partnership with market research firm Statista. The ranking derives primarily from surveys that asked participants to evaluate their employers on dimensions such as atmosphere and development, working conditions, salary and wage, diversity, parental leave and family support. The sample included about 40,000 women, and the survey included companies from all industry sectors.

“The Best Employers for Women award reflects our commitment to a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace that mirrors our customers and communities,” said Craig Pintoff, executive vice president and chief administrative officer, United Rentals. “Delivering on this commitment contributes directly to the success of our employees and company. It helps us better understand our customers and meet their needs in order to build a better future together.”

United Rentals supports its workforce with an empowering, inclusive, purpose-driven culture combined with best-in-class rewards and development opportunities.

“I’m proud of the direction we’re headed as a company and in the industry,” said Monica Rodriguez, director of inclusion and diversity, United Rentals. “We continue making strides for a more diverse and inclusive culture, and this recognition is a testament to that commitment.”

The Women United employee resource group at United Rentals advances inclusion through networking, education and promotion of career opportunities.

Information about job opportunities can be found on the United Rentals Careers website.