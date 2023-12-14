United Rentals, Inc., the world's largest equipment rental company, announced the Estimated Emissions dashboard, a groundbreaking digital tool that enables users to view rental equipment and jobsites through the lens of current and historical estimated carbon emissions.

United Rentals announces new Estimated Emissions digital dashboard

The tool is available through the United Rentals cloud-based fleet management platform, Total Control®.

The Estimated Emissions dashboard helps customers understand their equipment emissions and make data-based decisions to enact changes that will yield the most significant results.

Users can view estimated emissions data – specifically, estimated metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent – by equipment category class, time or jobsite. From any view, users can filter the data by time period (such as current month, previous month, year-to-date and previous year), account, jobsite and cat class. Each view provides helpful data cards highlighting important information. This includes total estimated emissions of all rental equipment, the highest estimated emissions in a single month, and the cat class with the highest total estimated emissions.

"Reducing jobsite emissions is a priority for many construction companies and project owners, but it is difficult to manage what you cannot measure," said Tony Leopold, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Digital, United Rentals. "Access to easily digestible, shareable data on estimated emissions is the first step in the drive to reduce a jobsite's carbon footprint. With the Estimated Emissions dashboard in Total Control, United Rentals puts this data, and the power to act on it, at our customers' fingertips."

The Estimated Emissions dashboard is part of the suite of United Rentals’ sustainability offerings, which includes digital tools, power generation alternatives, battery energy storage systems, micro grids and electric or hybrid equipment.