United Rentals adds tower crane battery energy systems to NA fleet

United Rentals has added battery energy systems for tower cranes to its NA rental fleet.

Developed by Termaco in collaboration with United Rentals, this innovative system provides clean, sustainable power that enables contractors to reduce fuel consumption and equipment-related downtime while achieving quieter, lower-emission jobsites. Configurable up to 500kW, the system operates alongside a generator to deliver reliable power to support tower crane operations. It minimizes generator run time by storing energy in batteries and running on battery power whenever possible. For smaller applications, the battery unit can be powered by solar panels to create a completely emission-free solution. This allows a contractor to significantly downsize the generator and dramatically reduce generator run time and emissions, while still meeting peak power demands.

Alberta, Canada-based firm, Award Construction, pioneered the use of the battery energy system to fully power an 8-ton, 70-meter-tall tower crane. Award went from running a generator 24 hours a day to power its tower crane, to charging the battery energy system with a 100kW generator for just two and a half hours a day and operating the crane solely on battery power. Generator run time was reduced by 91%, which resulted in a fuel and emissions reduction of approximately 80%.

This innovative tower crane battery energy system is part of a range of low-and zero-emission solutions.

