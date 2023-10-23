Over the years, the WaterJet Technology Association (WJTA) has developed and supported significant advancements in safety processes and tooling to help ensure safer industrial cleaning operations and increased productivity in plants and facilities that are the end-users of industrial cleaning services.

Understanding the current and future state of industrial cleaning safety helps give asset owners – plant safety, maintenance, turnarounds, and operations personnel – the knowledge to conduct safe and productive operations. The WJTA organized the WJTA Conference & Expo to share new developments, provide educational opportunities, offer access to new and safer technologies, and open up a valuable platform for communication and networking opportunities.

The 2023 WJTA Conference & Expo, being held October 30-November 1 at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, provides a means for asset owners, contractors, suppliers, researchers, and other stakeholders to meet, share, and explore industry trends such as handsfree technology, and learn about safety best practices, fluid-jet applications, regulations and standards, and more. The schedule includes educational programming, an extensive exhibit hall with large equipment and hands-on displays, outdoor live equipment demonstrations, an industry appreciation networking reception, and conference white papers. re

“Our goal is to provide participants with the networking and tools to succeed in an evolving and challenging marketplace through educational programs, safety practices, equipment options, live demonstrations and opportunities to connect with high-level contacts,” says Peter Wright, WJTA association manager.

A highlight of the educational component of the program is a focused series of educational sessions designed specifically for asset owners. With input from experienced asset owners, contractors, and OEMs, WJTA’s Asset Owner Educational Track is geared directly to owner safety personnel, permit writers, maintenance/turnaround planners and operations. Topics include:

Human Performance Optimization

Sustainability

Automation and OSHA Heat Stress NEP

Collaboration on Hydroblast Pump Incident Investigating

The interactive nature of the educational program allows participants to network at a high level and stay informed and engaged.

Later in the day, a new spin on WJTA’s popular panel discussions will be held. The hour session will include the full audience for a guided discussion with a theme of “Because we’ve always done it this way.” This discussion will illuminate potential safety concerns and mitigations for common industry practices that are often taken for granted.

An optional daylong pre-conference Basics and Beyond Short Course, designed to provide an applied introduction to the technology and practical applications of waterjets and related equipment, will be held on October 30. Taught by expert instructors, this course is intended for anyone with an interest in waterjet technology, ranging from first-time users and new employees to those seeking to increase their level of knowledge, including field techs, suppliers, support staff, engineers, marketing personnel, and potential new users.

Boot Camp educational sessions scheduled throughout the event offer another opportunity for participants to gain valuable knowledge that can improve their safety and bottom line. The Boot Camp program will cover focused, industry-specific information and training to improve safety, productivity and the bottom line. Topics include Addressing Employee Turnover in the Waterblast Industry, Automation Tooling Maintenance, Encapsulation Technologies for Emerging Fuel Applications, How Contractors Can Leverage Automation to Introduce Outcome-Based Pricing, How to Operate Automation Safely, Hydroexcavation, Nozzle Selection for the Cleaning of Sewer Lines, Pump Maintenance and Tier 4, Static Protection Practices for Vacuum Truck Operation

Contractors and industrial facility owners are increasingly looking to automated equipment for their cleaning jobs, and the 2023 Conference/Expo will give industry professionals opportunities to see cutting edge equipment operating live and under pressure, showing the mechanics behind the operation and the safety practices that can help prevent jobsite incidents. Demonstrations will include new waterjet tooling, advances in automation and hydroblast pump technology, PPE, and much more.

A global exposition of new industrial waterjet/waterblast tools and equipment, trucks, ancillaries and service providers will be displayed in the exhibit hall. Leading manufacturers and contractors will display a range of heavy equipment as well as interactive, hands-on tooling setups.

The SPIR STAR-sponsored Industry Appreciation Reception on October 31, 4:00-5:00 p.m., will give participants opportunities to connect with industry leaders and make valuable new contacts.

Visit www.wjtaexpo.com for the latest Conference/Expo news and developments or call 1-314-241-1445.