Turner Industries earns No. 1 ranking on ABC’S 2024 Top Performers list

Turner Industries has claimed the top spot once more on Associated Builders and Contractors’ 2024 Top Performers list, an annual publication that recognizes member contractor members’ outstanding achievements in safety, quality, inclusion, project excellence and special designations ranked by number of hours worked.

“We’re honored to be named No. 1 on ABC’s Top Performers list for another year,” said Turner Industries CEO Stephen Toups. “Our 18,000 employees are the reason for this recognition, and the success we achieve in terms of safety and performance is only possible because of them. We are grateful to be on this list with the best of the best in our industry, and it’s particularly exciting to see that several of the top contractors are located not only in Louisiana, but also in Baton Rouge, the very city where Turner Industries is headquartered.”

As an ABC Top Performer, Turner Industries achieved Gold status in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which helps the best-performing contractors achieve incident rates nearly seven times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report.

“Turner Industries builds the community’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects, and its leadership team and employees have thriving, growth-centric mindsets, strategic plans and goals,” said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC. “Business growth is never an accident. It results from a combination of tangibles and intangibles—including a robust culture, innovative tools, a commitment to total human health and a pragmatic appetite for risk. We congratulate Turner Industries, an exceptional contractor, for operating successfully in a merit shop environment, attracting and retaining top construction talent and setting the standard in business growth.”

Through credentials like STEP, AQC and other robust programs, Turner Industries demonstrates it: