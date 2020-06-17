Turner Industries earns national safety award from ABC

Turner Industries

Turner Industries recently earned a National Safety Excellence Award from ABC.

"2019 was our most successful year in the nearly 60-year history of Turner Industries, and our safety performance was the hallmark of that success. The men and women of our great company worked more hours and in more locations than ever before. This accomplishment is a true testament of their dedication to safety and excellence in each task we undertake," said Mike Phelps, vice president of HS&E at Turner Industries.

The 2019 National Safety Excellence Award winners were selected from ABC member firms that achieved Diamond, Platinum and Gold status in ABC's STEP Safety Management System in 2019.

For more information, visit www.turner-industries.com or call (225) 922-5050.