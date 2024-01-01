Turner Industries completes sitewide Shell Geismar SIPA transition

Turner Industries completed a sitewide SIPA (scaffolding, insulation, painting and abatement) transition at the Shell Geismar facility in Louisiana.

The transition included the seamless integration of over 120 additional employees, expanding Turner’s onsite presence to just under 300 skilled professionals. The SIPA services are being delivered across various work streams including maintenance, capital projects and turnarounds.

In addition to the SIPA transition, Turner also:

Completed the paint program, including thermal sprayed aluminum and inspections

Completed the insulation and abatement program including metal works

Delivered 100k+ scaffold components to the site in two weeks

Used 100% metal scaffold components (no wood)

Transition to 100% digitalization

For more information, visit turner-industries.com.