The Teadit® Group “Seals” a 1st prize win in the Chemours™ 2018 Plunkett Awards

Teadit®’s Origin™ RC510 Gasket technology has been awarded America’s first prize for the 2018 Plunkett Award by Chemours. These awards recognize advancements in products and applications across the Chemours fluoropolymer portfolio, including Teflon™ fluoropolymers, which Teadit® uses in their Tealon™ under a Chemours license.

The awards are named after Dr. Roy Plunkett who discovered fluoropolymers 80 years ago. “The Plunkett Awards recognize our customers and their commitment to using the power of chemistry to create industry-defining solutions to many of society’s most complex and evolving needs,” said Paul Kirsch, president, Chemours Fluoroproducts. “Businesses must innovate, driving the development of more sustainable, higher performing products to keep pace with a rapidly changing world. At Chemours, we’re proud to partner with our customers to deliver innovative solutions that address the needs of today and the challenges of tomorrow.” Entries were judged by a panel of regional experts who evaluated the submissions for their degree of innovation, sustainability impact, breadth of use, and commercial significance.*

It’s not often that a new gasket design is introduced to the sealing world. Teadit®’s Origin™ RC 510 gasket is a new, and unique product, produced utilizing a new, revolutionary and patented technology – The Origin™ Process. This design was developed with the challenges of rail car service in mind, while utilizing Teadit®'s Tealon™ restructured, and filled, PTFE material. It is designed to incorporate all of the best features of gasket products and properties that make for an effective seal, while being both easy to use and easy to install.

Teadit®'s Origin™ process eliminates wasteful consumption of material by dramatically reducing scrap generated from traditional gasket cutting processes through winding Teadit® Tealon™ PTFE tape into a final ID/OD, thus decreasing its environmental footprint. During the manufacturing process almost 100% of the raw materials are used, which helps to make PTFE practical and affordable. Finally, Teadit®'s Origin™ RC510 provides outstanding sealing characteristics similar to an elastomeric design, except it provides the superior chemical resistance, reliability and durability of PTFE.

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

For more information on the Origin™ RC510 please contact engineering@teadit.com or 1-800-999-0198.