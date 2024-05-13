Superheat receives Meritorious Performance and Gold Awards for safe on-site heat treatment services

The Three Rivers Manufacturers Association recently hosted its annual Awards Dinner, recognizing excellence in safety among Industrial Contractors working at TRMA manufacturing plants.

Superheat announced that thanks to the collective effort of our dedicated employees, it has been honored with the Meritorious Performance and Gold awards for its work in 2023. These accolades reflect Superheat's commitment to safety, as it achieved the year without any OSHA-recordable injuries at TRMA Member plants. Safety is a cornerstone of Superheat's operations, and it is proud to uphold the highest standards.

At Superheat, safety begins with strong leadership. Superheat shared that Joe Brynda, its Midwest-Northeast Safety Manager, also received the “Next Generation Safety Stand-Out Award” for his exceptional dedication to safety. Congratulations, Joe! Your leadership, peer engagement, and tangible results exemplify Superheat's safety culture.

Superheat remains committed to delivering safe work at your facilities.

Superheat began in 2000 and was founded on the principle that innovation and technology advancements can produce a safer, more cost-effective, quality-driven way to provide high-quality on-site heat treatment services.

It remains the world’s premier preheat and post weld heat treatment service provider and continues to build a long-term sustainable growth company providing services to the industrial energy and oil markets.

For any media-related questions or inquiries, please email marketing@superheatfgh.com or call 888.508.3226.