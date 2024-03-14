Sunstate introduces new trench leadership from TSR acquisition

Sunstate Equipment has finalized the asset purchase of Trench Shore Rentals (TSR) and Trebor Shoring Rentals.

This previously announced purchase expands Sunstate’s offering of trench rentals and training services to Southern California, Arizona, and El Paso, Texas markets. The combined nineteen TSR and Sunstate Trench Safety Rental branches now cover nine states across the U.S.

Leveraging TSR’s decades of experience providing world-class shoring solutions, Sunstate has named TSR’s COO, Adam Huffman, as vice president of the entire Sunstate Trench Safety Rental division. Huffman brings a deep commitment to operational excellence and strategic leadership from his twenty years with TSR.

“M&A is a common activity in our industry, but it’s a rare opportunity to acquire a seasoned rental company that seamlessly integrates with our existing Trench business while also creating sustainable, long-term synergies across our General Rental business,” said Drew Carson, Senior Vice President of Sales, Sunstate Equipment. “Adam’s leadership, TSR’s experience, plus Sunstate’s nearly five decades of general rental presence is a powerful recipe to accelerate growth and provide an even greater customer experience across both divisions.”

With roots as a founding member of North American Excavation Shoring Association (NAXSA), TSR brings decades of experience and industry-leading best practices to underground projects. Sunstate has been at the forefront of the construction equipment rental industry since 1977 and has rapidly grown its Trench Safety Rentals division since entering the underground rental space six years ago.

“The talent and experience these combined teams will bring to the marketplace is truly exciting,” Huffman said. “I’ve never seen two companies more alike and aligned in their focus on safety, values, and the customer experience. We are all looking forward to the new opportunities that lay ahead.”

Advisors for this transaction include DLA Piper (for Sunstate), and Catalyst Strategic Advisors and Haynes & Boone (for TSR).

For more information, visit sunstateequip.com.