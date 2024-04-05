Sunstate Equipment enters Louisiana

Sunstate Equipment is expanding its Industrial Solutions Division with the opening of two new locations in Louisiana this spring.

The location in Saint Gabriel, serving the greater Baton Rouge area, is now open; a facility in Sulphur (Lake Charles) is coming online in May 2024.

“We are excited to have our first facility in the State of Louisiana,” said Ryan Moore, Director of Industrial Solutions, Sunstate Equipment. “This continues our expansion in the industrial sector within a strong commercial construction market. We look forward to growing our footprint in Louisiana."

Sunstate has long been known for its presence in the general equipment rental market and has steadily developed a specialized focus on serving the unique needs of the industrial sector throughout the Gulf region.

The Saint Gabriel and Sulphur locations extend Sunstate’s service footprint from neighboring Texas, where Sunstate has several Industrial Solutions branches along the coast from Beaumont through Corpus Christi.

“Our two new Louisiana branches position us appropriately to continue to facilitate our presence in the industrial market, as well as still handle our general equipment rentals that Sunstate is known for," Moore added.

Both facilities are fleeting up for construction and industrial projects, including an expansion of pumps in a range of sizes. Sunstate recently partnered with Patriot Products and Cummins to develop sound-attenuated towable pumps for industrial jobsites.

The opening of the two Louisiana locations — in addition to a third location coming online this summer in La Porte, Texas — positions Sunstate to provide customers throughout the region with full support during the upcoming fall turnaround season.

Growth in this market is ramping up for Sunstate. "We will continue to invest in these locations as the market demands," Moore said. "And, we are happy to have a strong Sunstate team in place to help us grow, with many years of experience in the commercial and industrial sectors."

Long-time industry expert George Robertson has joined Sunstate Equipment as the district manager of the Louisiana market.

Sunstate is proud to have the support of its vendor partners, such as JLG, Patriot Products Group, Develon, and Western Global, to help fully equip these locations.