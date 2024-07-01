Sulzer strengthens U.S. manufacturing and supply chain partnerships

Sulzer introduces its new production lines that feature state-of-the-art technology and processes — the Easley, South Carolina, production lines manufacture submersible sewage and grinder pumps using U.S. materials and labor.

Expand From left: Gilbert Faul, head of Water & Industrial with Sulzer; Urs Broennimann, Swiss consul general; Jan Lueder, division president of Flow Equipment with Sulzer; Thomas Holcombe, managing director, Sulzer Easley facility; John Everhart, head of sales North America and Bonnie Brezinsky, submersible pump product manager, North America.

As part of Sulzer's strategic focus on strengthening its local supply chain, the expansion enhances its ability to meet demand for vital U.S. infrastructure.

Sulzer has invested almost $11 million to expand its production capabilities for advanced manufacturing in the U.S. With the expansion, Sulzer strengthens its supply chain partnerships to offer a product portfolio that is compliant with the Build America Buy America Act The investment serves to improve production efficiencies, reduce lead times for customers, meet growing demand for vital infrastructure and help bolster the local economy.

The expanded pump portfolio manufactured at the facility now includes Sulzer's ABS XFP sewage pumps and ABS Piranha PE grinder pumps, which provide additional supply chain employment in the local community and reinforce Sulzer's commitment to serving essential industries and contributing to economic prosperity. Sulzer's ABS XFP and ABS Piranha PE pumps are available to order and are shipped from its location in Easley.

