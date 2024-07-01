Sulzer inaugurates new high-performance pump facility in Mexico

Sulzer celebrated the official launch of a new test and assembly center built alongside its existing pump manufacturing facility in Mexico City.

Expand From left: Jonathan Lloyd, head of Energy & Infrastructure with Sulzer; Suzanne Thoma, executive chairwoman with Sulzer; Claude Ollivier, managing director with Sulzer Mexico and Miguel García, machine shop manager with Sulzer Mexico.

The new state-of-the-art facility features a 10-meter-deep hydraulics test bed for large pumps, a digital monitoring system and a dedicated packaging area. With this expansion, Sulzer Mexico's pump facility enhances production capacity for its range of large pumps to help meet growing demand for infrastructure in the Americas. Sulzer has expanded its footprint in Cuautitlan Izcalli, an area within metropolitan Mexico City, to accommodate testing and assembly of high-performance flow equipment from its integrated service location and better support the current proliferation of infrastructure projects across America.

The new facility's test center boasts innovative hydraulics test infrastructure capable of handling a flow rate of 23,000 cubic meters per hour. This will support rigorous testing and validation of the pumps' performance to ensure maximum reliability and efficiency.

