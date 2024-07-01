Starcon receives ABC's Excellence in Construction Eagle Award

Starcon International recently received the Excellence in Construction Eagle Award at the Associated Builders and Contractors National Convention in Orlando, Florida.

The award recognized Starcon's outstanding project at Chevron Phillips Chemical (CPChem) in Baytown, Texas. The Eagle Award represents the nation's top construction projects. Starcon said it was an honor for its team at CPChem to achieve this incredible milestone.

For more information, visit starconinternational.com or call (281) 291-5200.