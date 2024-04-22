Rio Plex Safety Council opens new location in McAllen, Texas

Join Rio Plex Safety Council (RPSC) on April 26, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., as it ushers in a new era of safety and health in the Rio Grande Valley.

The grand opening of its new location at 110 S. Col Rowe Blvd., McAllen, Texas 78501, will enable RPSC to continue to provide top-notch safety training, occupational health resources and guidance.

Rio Plex Safety Council invites everyone to “protect their company, protect their people” by championing for safety, creating safer work environments, and build a stronger, healthier communities."

For more information, visit rioplexsafetycouncil.com or call (956) 928-1967.