PPG Protective & Marine Coatings launches new website

PPG Protective & Marine Coatings has launched its new website at www.PPGPMC.com.

With a new look and features, the website was designed to make searching for products and documents as easy as "point, click, found."

Key features of the website include:

  • One click to find the products and documents you need.
  • Robust, predictive search.
  • Cleaner, simpler navigation.
  • Easily find distributors and stores globally based on ZIP code.
  • View products for your specific market.
  • Responsive for mobile, desktop and tablet.

For more information, visit www.PPGPMC.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].

