PPG Protective & Marine Coatings launches new website

PPG Protective & Marine Coatings has launched its new website at www.PPGPMC.com.

With a new look and features, the website was designed to make searching for products and documents as easy as "point, click, found."

Key features of the website include:

One click to find the products and documents you need.

Robust, predictive search.

Cleaner, simpler navigation.

Easily find distributors and stores globally based on ZIP code.

View products for your specific market.

Responsive for mobile, desktop and tablet.

For more information, visit www.PPGPMC.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].