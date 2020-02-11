PPG Protective & Marine Coatings launches new website

×
PPG Protective & Marine Coatings has launched its new website at www.PPGPMC.com.
With a new look and features, the website was designed to make searching for products and documents as easy as "point, click, found."
Key features of the website include:
- One click to find the products and documents you need.
- Robust, predictive search.
- Cleaner, simpler navigation.
- Easily find distributors and stores globally based on ZIP code.
- View products for your specific market.
- Responsive for mobile, desktop and tablet.
For more information, visit www.PPGPMC.com or call (888) 9PPGPMC [977-4762].