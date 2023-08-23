PPG opens customer and employee experience center at global headquarters, marks 140th anniversary

PPG announced the opening of a customer and employee experience center at its global headquarters in Pittsburgh (Video available here).

The center showcases innovative paints, coatings and specialty materials and technologies from across the organization.

The 1,400-square-foot experience center is part of a recent renovation of the top two floors of One PPG Place, the company’s iconic, Philip Johnson-designed global headquarters. The center features wall coverings, furniture and TV screens from its customers, along with a host of products that exemplify the company’s purpose – WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®.

In addition to the experience center, the renovations include new, open-concept workspaces, collaboration areas, meeting rooms and employee kitchens. These are surrounded by views of Pittsburgh’s riverfronts and more than 20 PPG paint colors, including PPG’s just-announced 2024 color of the year, Limitless PPG1091-3; the 2023 color of the year, Vining Ivy PPG1148-6; and the 2022 color of the year, Olive Sprig PPG1125-4.

“The modern design enables increased collaboration by providing an innovative, open environment for everyone who works at or visits our global headquarters,” said Tim Knavish, PPG president and CEO. “One of PPG’s enterprise growth focus areas is to modernize our operations around the world, and this is another step forward in that journey.”

Additional modernization projects across PPG this year include renovations of facilities in Amsterdam; Rueil-Malmaison, France; Prague; and Mexico City; as well as an expansion of the Zhangjiagang plant in China and the opening of a Battery Pack Application Center in Tianjin.

The opening of the customer and employee experience center marked the 140th anniversary of the founding of PPG in 1883 as Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company. Over its history, the company has strategically transformed to become a leading paint, coatings and specialty materials manufacturer, with more than 52,000 employees in more than 70 countries.