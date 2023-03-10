Pepperl+Fuchs named Rockwell automation ecosystem award winner

Pepperl+Fuchs is pleased to announce that Rockwell Automation has named it the winner of the Ecosystem Award during the 2023 PartnerNetwork Conference.

The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Ecosystem Award honors the achievements of organizations that have successfully planned and executed innovative and transformational solutions in one or multiple areas of their business through the application of Rockwell and other partners’ digital and disruptive technologies.

“The Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ is made up of a network of best-in-class partners, serving up superior support and services, market-leading technology, and a streamlined approach to business,” said Johannes zu Eltz, Vice President of Global Market Access at Rockwell Automation. “Our partners play a critical role in helping our customers increase productivity and competitiveness by providing a holistic approach to transformation and collectively enabling customers.”

“We are proud to have received the Ecosystem Award. Our industrial automation expertise, as well as its reputation for high performance, reliability, and quality, combined with Rockwell Automation’s global capabilities and experience provides customers with superior and innovative solutions to reach their business goals,” said Bernd Schuessler, Global Account Manager at Pepperl+Fuchs. “We are eager to continue to bring transformative solutions to our customers together with Rockwell Automation.”