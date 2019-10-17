Pepperl+Fuchs Celebrates the Opening of IoT-Enabled Distribution Center in Katy, Texas

Pepperl+Fuchs, a pioneer and innovator in industrial sensor and explosion protection technologies, recently celebrated the grand opening of its new United States Distribution Center (UDC) located in Katy, Texas. An over $25 million investment that spans an area of 110,000 square feet, the state-of-the-art distribution center serves as the central warehouse from which Pepperl+Fuchs distributes more than 10,000 products worldwide. Katy, TX was chosen as the location for the new facility due to its proximity to the oil and gas industry. The Galveston Bay makes it easy to receive product from Europe and Asia, while Houston offers airfreight capabilities.

The new US Distribution Center is a state-of-the-art warehouse and manufacturing plant, housing an expanded Solution Engineering Center, a customer training area, warehouse space, and distribution facilities. One of the unique aspects of the new distribution center is that it actually showcases more than 1000 Pepperl+Fuchs sensors. Pepperl+Fuchs sensors and automation technology help control a highly complex automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), with a fully automated parts picking and conveyor system for quick transport of materials for shipment. Specialized warehouse management software allows supervisors to keep a close eye on important operational data along the line. The IoT-enabled warehouse is one of the most modern distribution centers in North America. It allows Pepperl+Fuchs to increase its efficiency and cost-effectiveness while providing customers with shorter delivery times.

The UDC’s high-tech manufacturing plant is the production hub for Pepperl+Fuchs’ purge and HMI product lines. The Solution Engineering Center (SEC) is staffed by a team of professionals who design, build, and certify customized solutions on-site for process automation in hazardous locations, such as oil refineries, pharmaceutical plants, and other facilities. Rather than taking months to separately engineer, manufacture, and certify solutions, the SEC builds and certifies industry-leading solutions in a matter of weeks. For many locations, shipping is guaranteed within 48 hours.

The UDC was scheduled for completion in the summer of 2017, but suffered extensive damage from a tornado caused by Hurricane Harvey. The storm’s impact required a massive rebuilding effort. Today, two years after the storm’s devastation, the UDC is fully functional. The UDC and Solution Engineering Center in Katy is one of six throughout the world, with others located in England, Germany, China, Australia, and Italy. A grand opening celebration for the new UDC took place at the facility in Katy, Texas on October 15, 2019 and included a Ribbon Cutting ceremony and Open House.