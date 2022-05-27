Nationwide Boiler raises nearly $54K at annual charity golf tournament

Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading rental boiler equipment and sales company, hosted a successful Charity Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach, California earlier this month.

Now in their forty-first year coordinating this annual fundraiser, the company hosted nearly one-hundred guests, attracted over forty sponsors and donors, and raised nearly fifty-four thousand dollars for the chosen charities. All proceeds will be split and donated to two outstanding organizations: Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area, helping children with critical illnesses, and the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) for their Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund.

With a practice round at the Spyglass Hill Golf Course and tournament play at the world-famous Pebble Beach Golf Links, golfers and guests visited from across the US and Canada to support this worthwhile cause. Funds were raised through various sponsorship opportunities and monetary donations in addition to raffles, an online auction, and other fundraising activities throughout the two-day event. Congratulations to this year’s tournament winners: Allison Day (Nationwide Boiler) for the Women’s Division, Miles Freeman (HTS, Inc.) for the Handicap Division, Jordan Cole (Cole Industrial) for the Callaway Division, and this year’s Low Gross Champion, Jake Cushard (Nationwide Boiler). At the event Nationwide Boiler also announced the dates for their 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 10-11, 2023 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Founded in 1984 and one of the largest chapters nationwide, Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area is a non-profit organization that fulfills the wishes of children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses. The organization has granted more than 8,500 wishes to date, and endeavors are financed through corporate sponsorships, special events, foundation grants and individual contributions.

The Randy Rawson Scholarship Fund was founded by the American Boiler Manufacturers Association for the promotion of careers in boiler engineering and fabrication. Specifically, the fund supports post-secondary education and/or technical training for graduating high school students pursuing careers in the commercial, institutional, industrial or power-generating boiler, combustion and related equipment industries. Each year the organization awards multiple individual scholarships to applicants that are sponsored by an ABMA member company.

Now celebrating fifty-five years in business, Nationwide Boiler supplies temporary and permanent boilers, associated steam plant equipment, and leading emissions reduction and controls solutions to industrial facilities around the world. In addition to serving their customer base, the company is committed to “giving back” through annual food and clothing drives, participation in community events, and miscellaneous donations to charitable organizations and fundraisers.

