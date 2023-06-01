Nationwide Boiler Inc., a leading supplier of rental and permanent boiler equipment, emissions control systems and custom PLC-based controls, announced the results of their 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament.

Nationwide Boiler donates record amount after 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament

With the support of many sponsors, donors, golfers and attendees, the event raised an impressive total of $69,639. However, with the help of a last-minute anonymous donor, the company rounded up for a record-breaking amount of $70,000 raised. All proceeds will be split and donated to Make-AWish® Greater Bay Area and the ABMA’s Randy Rawson Scholarship Program.

Larry Day, President & CEO of Nationwide Boiler Inc., stated, “I am proud that our company has been able to continue this 42-year tradition of raising funds to benefit organizations that do so much for our community. What originally started with 8 golfers and 20 guests has now grown to an event with more than 50 golfers and 100 guests each year. I am grateful to work in an industry with so many individuals that share our desire to continually give back to those in need.” Attendees traveled from across the US and Canada to attend Nationwide Boiler’s 42nd Annual Charity Golf Tournament in Pebble Beach, California. Funds were raised through various sponsorships and monetary donations as well as raffles, a virtual and a live auction, and other fundraising activities throughout the two-day event.

The tournament included a practice round at the Links at Spanish Bay and the tournament round at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Jake Cushard, great-grandson of Nationwide Boiler’s Founder, Dick Bliss, took home the Low Gross Championship for the second year in a row. Jack Oliver of ADCO Companies took home the Handicap Division trophy, and Mohan Singhal of Porter Boiler Company took home the Callaway Division trophy. Nationwide Boiler also announced next year’s event, scheduled for May 8-9, 2024, at the Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Founded in 1984 and one of the largest chapters nationwide, Make-A-Wish® Greater Bay Area is a non-profit organization that fulfills the wishes of children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses. The organization serves 17 counties in Northern California and has granted more than 9,000 wishes to date. Endeavors are financed through corporate sponsorships, special events, foundation grants and individual contributions.

The Randy Rawson Scholarship Program was founded by the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) for the promotion of careers in boiler engineering and fabrication. Specifically, the fund supports post-secondary education and/or technical training for graduating high school students pursuing careers in the commercial, institutional, industrial or power-generating boiler, combustion and related equipment industries. In 2022, the ABMA awarded twelve scholarships and has provided nearly $250,000 in student scholarships since its inception.

Nationwide Boiler Inc. has provided temporary and permanent boiler systems to customers worldwide since 1967. With a rental fleet of more than 100 boiler systems, the company also maintains a new and used stock boiler program to support end-users with immediate boiler requirements and offers the CataStak SCR system for emissions control. Nationwide Boiler coordinates this charity golf tournament on an annual basis and supports various other charitable events throughout each year.

For more information about the company, visit www.nationwideboiler.com.